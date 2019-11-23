Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, was told to vacate his office and remove his staff at Buckingham Palace on Friday, The Times of London reported. This follows his Wednesday announcement that Andrew officially stepped back from public duties, releasing a long statement on Twitter. (It wasn’t a Notes app though because the Royals still have dignity.)
The Times of London reported that Andrew’s private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, was let go because of how she encouraged Andrew to take part in the BBC interview. She had been with the royal since 2004. Thirsk will still run Andrew’s Apprentice-style (lol) contest to help emerging businesses now known as Pitch, previously known as Pitch@Palace, the Telegraph reported.
You can watch the entire nearly 50-minute BBC interview on YouTube. It is even more ham-handed than the quotes we highlighted in our coverage last week.
People reported that a “royal source” said a lot won’t change despite Andrew stepping down and losing offices: “He remains a member of the royal family. As a royal colonel and a war veteran, you can expect to see him at Remembrance Sunday. You can expect to see him on the balcony at Trooping the Colour too.”
It’s likely that Andrew will retain his title and place in the succession line, too, People reported. But, maybe this is the move that fully kills Andrew’s idea of a second interview about Epstein.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen liked Kim Kardashian West’s 2013 floral Met Ball dress and gloves so does it literally matter what the rest of us thought?
“I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves, so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,” Kardashian West said.
There was a black version as well as the final floral version, but now she likes that they went with floral. “Now it’s like sick,” Kardashian West said. [People]
- Princess Love took the next logical step after Ray J blocked her on Instagram by asking for a divorce on Instagram. Serving papers via Instagram would be the worst/best thing for SLAPP suits (depending on who you are). [Bossip]
- HARRY STYLES DIDN’T DO DRUGS UNTIL ONE DIRECTION ENDED. [US Weekly]
- Kirstie Alley arranges flowers instead of snorting cocaine. [Page Six]
- Beck in an interview: “I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it.” [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Tony Bennett is a prolific painter???!!! [Page Six]
- There was a roast at a Jersey Shore wedding. [US Weekly]