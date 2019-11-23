Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, was told to vacate his office and remove his staff at Buckingham Palace on Friday, The Times of London reported. This follows his Wednesday announcement that Andrew officially stepped back from public duties, releasing a long statement on Twitter. (It wasn’t a Notes app though because the Royals still have dignity.)

Advertisement

The Times of London reported that Andrew’s private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, was let go because of how she encouraged Andrew to take part in the BBC interview. She had been with the royal since 2004. Thirsk will still run Andrew’s Apprentice-style (lol) contest to help emerging businesses now known as Pitch, previously known as Pitch@Palace, the Telegraph reported.

Advertisement

You can watch the entire nearly 50-minute BBC interview on YouTube. It is even more ham-handed than the quotes we highlighted in our coverage last week.

People reported that a “royal source” said a lot won’t change despite Andrew stepping down and losing offices: “He remains a member of the royal family. As a royal colonel and a war veteran, you can expect to see him at Remembrance Sunday. You can expect to see him on the balcony at Trooping the Colour too.”

Advertisement

It’s likely that Andrew will retain his title and place in the succession line, too, People reported. But, maybe this is the move that fully kills Andrew’s idea of a second interview about Epstein.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen liked Kim Kardashian West’s 2013 floral Met Ball dress and gloves so does it literally matter what the rest of us thought?

“I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves, so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,” Kardashian West said.

Advertisement

There was a black version as well as the final floral version, but now she likes that they went with floral. “Now it’s like sick,” Kardashian West said. [People]