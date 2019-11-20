Report: Prince Andrew Is Somehow Considering a Second Interview

Apparently, rumor has it that Prince Andrew is considering whether he might possibly give another television interview, to fix the mess left by the last one, which was an absolute public-relations catastrophe. Surely somebody somewhere in Buckingham Palace will tell this man that when you find yourself in a hole, you stop digging immediately.

Reporting on the continuing fallout from Andrew’s interview with the BBC’s Newsnight, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair cited rumors that, incredibly, Andrew maybe wants to take another crack at it, see it how goes this time:

There are reports currently circulating that Andrew could even be considering another interview, although Buckingham Palace says it is “not aware” of anything in the pipeline. “There are rumors swirling that Andrew wants to do another interview,” said a source. “Andrew hasn’t drawn a line under it. He wants the chance to put right the things he didn’t say. Newsnight gave him the chance to show some remorse. He was asked if there was anything else he wanted to say. It was an open goal—he didn’t grasp it, and I think he sees that now.”

Go right ahead, dude. Give it a shot. Let me know how that works out for you.

As for the rest of the family, Nicholl says they’re rallying around Andrew, and even Charles is currently supporting his brother, though he’s likely pissed nobody cares about his current royal tour of New Zealand, as though anybody were going to be fired up about that in the first place, no offense:



It is, sources say, Queen Elizabeth’s wish for her family to rally around her second (and some say favorite) son. Despite reports that the damaging interview has caused divisions within the family (Prince Charles is said to be furious that the fallout from the program has wiped his current tour of New Zealand off the front pages), courtiers and royal sources have told Vanity Fair that Andrew has his brother’s support, as well as that of the wider family.

While Charles has muscled Andrew to the sidelines and wants to focus the monarchy on the core hereditary lineup, Nicholl pointed out that there haven’t been any leaks out of Charles’s operation at Clarence House that made Andrew look any worse, which you might expect if Charles straight-up declared war. A former courtier told Nicholl, “While Charles won’t be happy that his tour [of New Zealand] is being overshadowed, he might, I suspect, have some sympathy for his brother,” adding in reference to his own botched interview in the mid 1990s: “Don’t forget: He knows what it’s like to go on national TV and come off badly.”

Longtime royal correspondent Richard Kay added: “When their credibility is called into question, their first strategy is to stand by the family, and their natural instinct is to believe each other. If Andrew has told them he is innocent, they will believe him.”

They’d do well to remember that a core skill of monarchy is reading the room.