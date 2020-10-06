They Did Tyra Banks Dirty

Screenshot : ABC/Dancing With The Stars ( Fair Use

ABC’S Dancing With The Stars, a beloved television competition series now hosted by America’s Next Top Model coach and Smize innovator Tyra Banks, suffered its own 2017 Oscars Best Picture fake-out fuck up Monday night: Banks announced the wrong names for the bottom two performers due to an error on her notecards, Us Weekly reports. (She read “Anna Heche and Vernon Davis, ” instead of “Anna Heche and Monica Aldama.” Eventually Heche went home, so does it really matter? Also: Normani is on this show? Wow.) Anyway, audiences were scandalized. I was, too, but for another reason: the absolutely heinous, pukey pink gown Banks wore near the show’s end. What sinister force placed one of the world’s most beautiful humans, and well-known supermodels, into such an atrocity?

I understand what the silhouette is aiming for, and I understand that Banks makes most everything look good all the time... but the fit and cut here is simply so, so off. Why does the front, pseudo -corset closure veer off-center? Why are the exaggerated hips asymmetrical? Why did her stylist select this palette when she could so easily pull off a myriad of royal colorways ? I think my frustration is amplified because she did actually begin the night in a champagne gown that worked—with so many sequins she could be viewed from space, and a smile as equally as vibrant—and instead, they handed her this wea k- ass 2019 fit to close out the night. Rude! No wonder there was a last-minute mix-up with the bottom two. This dress should’ve been sent home. America’s Next Top Model would’ve never tolerated this. Probably.