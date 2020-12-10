Harry Styles Is Not Trying to Date In the Middle of a Freakin' Pandemic!

Image : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

It is not my place to judge anyone else for what they do with their personal life, but when a famous lil’ teddy bear man named Harry Styles shares details about what he is or is not doing, I am compelled to comment. What he’s NOT doing at this moment is dating in the middle of a pandemic. Okay, Harry!



Advertisement

According to Us Weekly, Harry is locking the fuck down in Los Angeles with his “roommates” (?), and adhering strictly to social distancing and quarantine protocols, though he has made some trips back and forth to London for “work and family purposes.” Hmm, ‘k. If the little prince isn’t dating now, then when will he consider dating? Is he even thinking about it? Does he love love?

“He’s got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he’d like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal,” the insider adds. “He’s in no hurry at all. It’s a genuine, go-with-the-flow attitude, although it goes without saying he certainly won’t be single in the long term.”

Advertisement

I’m sorry, but saying that there are “options in the pipeline” but then clarifying that whatever entanglement that might arise is “nothing intense or formal” is contradictory. This is not a business deal, and I’d love to know why this source can say with such assuredness that “he certainly won’t be single in the long term” if he’s “in no hurry at all”? I respect Harry’s privacy and his decision to pretend like he’s not dating unless he actually isn’t, but he should speak to his “source” who needs to do a better job at being “casual” about their client’s love life. Who is Harry dating right now? Clearly someone! Reveal yourself! Show us the money. [Us Weekly]

It has blown my mind that Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin on The Office, has made $1 million in revenue from Cameo, the app that allows celebrities and non-celebrities like Tan Mom to deliver personal messages to fans for a nominal sum of money. The privilege of receiving a personal message from Kevin from The Office will cost you at least $195. Somehow, enough people have purchased small chunks of Kevin’s time over the past year that he has made over $1 million by just being himself?



This information was brought to light during an episode of a podcast hosted by Kara Swisher, who spoke to the CEO of Cameo, Steven Galanis. Galanis explained why he thinks this happened:

“He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” the tech entrepreneur said. “And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job.” “He’s reliable,” Galanis continued of Baumgartner. “He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny.” Galanis added to Swisher that “comedians tend to do best” on the platform.

Comedians doing “best” on Cameo makes sense to me, and though I think the entire premise of Cameo is beyond belief, I’m happy that people are finding creative ways to use their prodigious amounts of free time, while also making money. [People]

Advertisement

Sorry to cram in a third here, but I feel we must draw our attention for one brief second to Seth Rogen, ceramicist. He’s good! This is good!



Advertisement

Surely there’s an explanation for this outfit worn by one half of my least favorite couple in America . [ Page Six



of my . [ Chrissy Teigen’s hamster, Peanut Butter, has passed away. [ Us Weekly