Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is no stranger to the concept of getting entangled in a web of scandal, as proven by the many troubles that have plagued the ex-Laker throughout his uneven career and stormy 7-year marriage to none other than Khloe Kardashian.

The once lovey-dovey couple were married from 2009-2016, conveniently during the height of Lamar’s golden days as a Laker. Lamar’s appearances on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” led to one of many spinoffs, “Khloe and Lamar” that showcased the couple in their element. But once Lamar’s days as a prized Laker on a championship team came to an end, and he was downgraded to the Dallas Mavericks, the celebrated couple’s love connection fizzled.

Lamar’s rampant infidelity and public battle with drug addiction certainly didn’t help matters, and despite how awful it got with a well-publicized near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, his faithful wife famously never left his side and continued to selflessly cater to the urgent needs of her estranged husband fighting for his life.

That likely explains why all these years later, Lamar Odom is still unable to close the chapter on a doomed love story that shouldn’t be revived under any circumstances. The trolling is constant from the hovering ex-husband who not only lavished praise on his ex-wife in his 2019 memoir “Darkness to Light,” but also dedicated the book to her, while professing his undying love as if his second chance was waiting in the wings.

Lamar’s trolling also extends to NBA star and Khloe’s biggest mistake, Tristan Thompson, who was recently forced to claim his unborn child conceived from a one-night stand. TMZ caught up with Lamar to get his reaction to his former wife’s woes and he didn’t hold back, “Dude was corny for that, but it’s all good.” Well, it takes one to know one!

His latest gig as a housemate on “Celebrity Big Brother” made headlines after he expressed regret about how his marriage to Khloe imploded for the world to see, “I didn’t treat that woman right, I’m going to try my damndest to reconnect with her.” But then he ends his confession with the realization that he’s probably not going to get what he desires, “She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change.”

Frankly, we are rooting for the permanent demise of Khloe and Lamar with only the occasional TV reruns to serve as evidence of how “moving on and changing” is the best revenge. –Ezinne Ukoha