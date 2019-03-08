Image: Brawny

Happy International Women’s Day...... from your favorite brands, products, and public relations ephemera. What grew out of a movement of militant women socialists has, at least in the United States, turned into a a saccharine holiday about jamming the word “her” into weird places and trying to sell women things.

Please join us in this journey of consumer empowerment.

Brawny solved structural inequality and coercive social norms around gender by turning the Brawny Man into three women. This is truly a missed opportunity for BrawnSHE:

To recognize these important occasions, Brawny has launched the fourth year of its celebratory campaign called #StrengthHasNoGender.

Thankfully, E! took it. Thank you, SHE!:

Walmart is slowly rolling out their IWD social media coverage on Friday by celebrating “lady bosses.” Get inspired by Walmart, ladies:

(They’ve also built an entire website celebrating the “Women of Walmart.”)

Fashion Nova (hi old friend) wants you to know the future is female and it begins with you...... buying something from their Babe Power Collection:

And for the music fans out there, Spotify wants you to celebrate with “this very special Teen Party” playlist. This is my feminism:

Screenshot: Spotify

Nothing makes me feel more empowered than a discount:

Not to be outdone, Uber did the absolute least and thanked the three women who worked with their brand:

No adult should drink milk. And really truly no adult should drink chocolate milk:



In honor of Women's History Month, BUILT WITH CHOCOLATE MILK will celebrate women who fight for what really matters.

A medical tech brand called Lumenis launched something called the #NoMoreStretchMarks campaign specifically designed for IWD, which of course was started by militant socialists concerned about stretch marks:

Damn, the gig economy content is particularly bleak:

Budweiser tried to reimagine its vintage misogynistic advertising and instead commodified feminism in a new and inventive fashion. Each new “empowerment” ad is centered around women having money? Some gender studies class is going to have a field day with this:



And while this is technically for next Friday, these spicy Supreme Court justice-themed hot sauces were released suspiciously close to IWD:

Supremely Hot Sauce! Hot sauce that celebrates three incredible supreme court justices: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor & Elena Kagan! Their dissents are scathing, their intellects are on fire and now they're hot sauce! Launched TODAY, March 7th – the perfect addition to your readers at-home RBG Birthday party! Justice Ginsberg will be 86 years old on March 15th - The hot sauce is available in 3 bottle styles and flavors: Roastin' RBG, Scathing Sotomayor & Kickin' Kagan.

And here’s a promo pic of the sauces, for good measure:

Screenshot: AlwaysFits.com

I feel empowered, already.