Keith Raniere, the cult leader behind the sex/fake self-empowerment cult NXIVM, stands trial at the end of the month, and so far the information leaking from courts is wild. The New York Post got their hands on the grand jury testimony, which includes allegations that Raniere used members’ houses as sex dens, including one belonging to Smallville star Allison Mack.

According to the Post, NXIVM co-founder Nancy Saltzman, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in March, let Raniere have sex with the cult’s sex “slaves” in the library of her house in Halfmoon, New York. The library had a super creepy setup:

“The bed was elevated, and a hot tub was underneath the bed,” a former Nxivm member, Mark Vicente, also testified, the papers say.

An alleged “slave” also told the grand jury that she had sex with Raniere in Mack’s house, according to the Post.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges earlier this month, admitting to forced labor, keeping a “slave,” and participating in the alleged sex “slave” portion of NXIVM. During jury selection earlier this week, it was suggested she may testify against Raniere when his trial begins on April 29.

Raniere has pleaded not guilty to a string of charges, including attempted sex trafficking, possession of child pornography, and racketeering conspiracy.