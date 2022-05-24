As we bask in the ennui that is life post-Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s three (3) weddings, we must move all of our attention to a photo taken at the couple’s most recent set of nuptials in Portofino in an effort to find some aspect of these very rich people’s lives to which we can relate.



Apparently, much like a single sister is wont to do at her sibling’s wedding, Khloe Kardashian drank some wine. While holding said wine, someone snapped a photo of Khloe holding her drink while looking on as none other than Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox posed for a photograph together (yes, we’re also shocked that the couple wasn’t drin king each other’s blood or just openly fucking through a hole in her jumpsuit ).

The photo, naturally, made its way to Twitter, where one user posted it with the caption, “my love life summed up in one photo.” Khloe, to her credit, entirely recognized the relatability in the moment and responded in kind:

Advertisement

Considering how often her sentient basketball of an ex, Tristan Thompson, used to cheat on her, we can understand why Khloe is ridin’ solo these days. As they say, when in Rome... just put on a giant crown, ignore everyone in love and chug good, sulfate-free wine by the bottle.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $13 Kurve Vibe With Treble & Bass Technology can last for up to 2 hours.

Switch between intense high-frequency waves and deep rumbly vibrations. Buy for $117 at Hot Octopuss Advertisement