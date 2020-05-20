There's a Perfectly Reasonable Explanation for the Man in J. Lo's Selfie, Allegedly

Image : Getty

It seems that the tiny face hovering in the background of Jennifer Lopez’s gym selfie from a few days ago isn’t a home intruder or ghost, but someone that her fiancé , Alex Rodriguez, was on a Zoom call with in his adjoining office. If you haven’t seen the face in question, look closely just above the strap of her sports bra on the left:



As a source told E!:

“If you look closely you can see Alex’s arm in a navy blue shirt,” the insider tells E! News, noting that the couple’s gym is attached to their office space and separated by curtains. “He’s sitting in front of their desk with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you’re seeing is who is on his Zoom call,” adding that the person on the screen wasn’t wearing a mask but simply covering his mouth with his hand.

To be clear, t his doesn’t mean that the two don’t have ghosts; it simply means that this isn’t one of them. [E!]

Here’s the new Machine Gun Kelly video, starring none other than his newly single alleged lover Megan Fox. My favorite part is when she force-feeds him a cruller.



Thanks to an incredibly in-depth explanation of what happened to their relationship from Fox’s now-ex , Brian Austin Green, I now know more about their divorce than my owner parents’! Thanks, internet!