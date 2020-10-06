The Wind Moans, a Door Creaks: It's Time for Jezebel's Annual Scary Stories Contest!

Baby, it’s cold outside... because there’s a ghost over your shoulder and the lights have gone out? That’s right, my little ghouls and goblins—it is officially time for the greatest tradition in blog history—Jezebel’s annual Scary Stories contest! (Look, waking up every day in the year 2020 is enough to make your blood run cold, but you know what is actually fun? Terrorizing your fellow commenters with haunted stories so chilling, they’ll never get a wink of sleep again. Mwahaha.)



Here are the rules, same as they’ve always been:

Leave your scary stories in the comments below. If you absolutely must, you can email them to directly to me at maria.sherman@jezebel.com with "Scary Story Contest" in the subject line, but comments are preferable. (Don't you want to share with the class, anyway?) Keep in mind that the cut-off for sending in your scary stories is Thursday, October 22, 2020, 12 a.m. EST. I mean it.

The story must be true. We're working on the honor system here, and while I know some of you believe in ghosts and some of you don't (to that latter category—you're wrong) consider "must be true" a reflection of your own perception of reality. Or whatever. But if you're discovered to be in a lie, you will be hexed.

It must be scary.

