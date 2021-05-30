The Virgin Execs at Marvel HQ Are Reportedly Furious That Taika Waititi Fucks

Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

Remember when those paparazzi pics of Taika Waititi making out with Rita Ora (they’re dating), Rita Ora making out with Tessa Thompson ( ? ?), and Tessa Thompson making out with Taika Waititi (????) came out ? Of course, you do! It was literally like five or six days ago!

Anyway, those photos gave me so much joy—famously, one of my favorite feelings to feel after “ sexual melancholy” and “anything at all.” Unfortunately, the losers who run Marvel did not share my sentiments!



Said execs have apparently reprimanded Waititi—who directed Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which star Thompson— over the pics of him kissing Ora and Thompson on the balcony of his Sydney home, The Independent reports. Why? Because what was depicted in the pictures is “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises,” an insider said.

Well, I’m glad they cleared that up about t hree hot famous people making out in public view before and/or after doing other stuff in private not being “the image they’re looking to project.” I was gonna go watch the Marvel movie, but now that I know it’s by virgins/for virgins I’ll be sure to stear clear.