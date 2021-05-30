The Virgin Execs at Marvel HQ Are Reportedly Furious That Taika Waititi Fucks

Remember when those paparazzi pics of Taika Waititi making out with Rita Ora (they’re dating), Rita Ora making out with Tessa Thompson (??), and Tessa Thompson making out with Taika Waititi (????) came out? Of course, you do! It was literally like five or six days ago!
Anyway, those photos gave me so much joy—famously, one of my favorite feelings to feel after “sexual melancholy” and “anything at all.” Unfortunately, the losers who run Marvel did not share my sentiments!
Said execs have apparently reprimanded Waititi—who directed Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which star Thompson—over the pics of him kissing Ora and Thompson on the balcony of his Sydney home, The Independent reports. Why? Because what was depicted in the pictures is “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises,” an insider said.
Well, I’m glad they cleared that up about three hot famous people making out in public view before and/or after doing other stuff in private not being “the image they’re looking to project.” I was gonna go watch the Marvel movie, but now that I know it’s by virgins/for virgins I’ll be sure to stear clear.
- “If I had listened to the patriarchy, my life would have never changed, my gender, my pronouns would have never changed,” Demi Lovato says in a recent interview about their gender and decision to come out as nonbinary. “So when I strip myself of the norms that society has pushed on me...I have become the most complete and authentic version of myself that I’ve ever been in my life, and I’ve never been happier.” [Pink News]
- Difficult People star Shakina Nayfack also recently clarified that she’s both a gender-nonconforming trans woman and nonbinary. [Yahoo! News UK]
- More nonbinary gender news! While google-stalking all the actors on Hacks, that new-ish HBO show I only just started watching last night, I saw that Carl Clemons-Hopkins, who plays Marcus, uses they/them as well! [Instagram]
- And in binary news, the famously cis rapper Jay-Z says that he learned how to swim after Blue Ivy Carter, his 9-year-old daughter with Beyoncé in case you’ve avoided all new information for the past decade, was born: “If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it.” [Page Six]
- OK, so the guy who allegedly punched Miles Teller in Hawaii over unpaid work on the actor’s wedding to model Keleigh Sperry? The guy whom Teller said he had “never met...before in my life”?? Turns out the guy’s wife is a wedding planner whose company Sperry has gone! on! record! about working with to plan her and Teller’s nuptials!!!! [TMZ]
- Willow Smith x Travis Barker music video???? [Vulture]
- E.G. Daily, a.k.a., the voice of Tommy Pickles, said Phil and Lil’s mom is gonna be gay on the Rugrats reboot?? [TMZ]
- Apparently, this was known! And she’s gonna be voiced by queer actress Natalie Morales. [A.V. Club]
- B.J. Thomas, the Grammy-winning songwriter behind “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” died at home in Texas on Sunday. He was 78. [Deadline]
- “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film,” Emma Stone said in an interview when asked about Cruella’s iconic cigarette holder that doesn’t show up in the new Disney villain origin story film. “I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible. I don’t want to promote smoking, but I’m also not trying to promote skinning puppies.” [The New York Times]
- Speaking of which, spoiler alert:
DISCUSSION
Ugh, Disney can be so prudish. 3 people hanging out on a balcony and forming a kissy sandwich is such a non-issue.
I guess one could object based on the power imbalance between Thompson and Waititi, but even that seems like a stretch.