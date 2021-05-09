The Value of Elon Musk's Favorite Cryptocurrency Apparently Plummeted During His SNL Debut

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

How did Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut go last night? Not great, according to the plummeting valuation of Dogecoin, the literal cartoon billionaire’s personal favorite cryptocurrency. CNBC reports that the value of Dogecoin—a cryptocurrency that basically began as a joke about seven years ago only to actually make people rich earlier this year, in part thanks to the Tesla and Space X CEO’s tweets declaring it “the people’s crypto” in February—fell nearly 30% during Musk’s opening monologue, though it managed to rebound a bit by the time his bit on Weekend Update aired.

What does that actually mean in normal-people terms? I resent you for asking me to try and find out! According to Reuters, Dogecoin’s value was at about $0.65 before NBC aired last night’s episode of SNL, which also featured a cameo from Musk’s girlfriend, Grimes, and musical guest Miley Cyrus. By Sunday, the currency had lost more than a third of its price and was quoted as low as $0.416 on some service that offers such information to those who understand it slash care. That is not me, so goodbye!