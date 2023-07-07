The Songs, Books, and Tiny Desk Concerts We've Been Listening to This Week

Polite Society - Official Trailer - In Theaters April 28

A few weeks ago, in the thick of feeling like there was nothing good to watch, I clicked on this trailer…then quickly paid 20 stupid bucks to rent the movie. And it was worth EVERY penny.

Advertisement

The movie follows Ria Khan and her older sister Lena, both independent and rebellious Pakistanis living in London. But Lena has fallen into a depression after dropping out of art school and Ria, a high school martial arts master with dreams of becoming a stuntwoman, is determined to push her back into the life of an up-and-coming artist. Instead, Lena meets a hot, rich Pakistani guy, Salim (at a party that was thrown for him to find a wife). He’s a successful geneticist with an overbearing mother and a relationship with that mother that borders on incest. Salim sweeps Lena off her feet! They’re going to get married and move to Singapore! Ria is PISSED. Salim’s mom is out to get Ria because she needs this marriage to happen. The reason why is batshit insane and one of the best twists I’ve ever seen in cinema. I fucking loved this movie.

Luckily, you can now stream it on Peacock (even if you don’t currently have Peacock, it’ll only be $9.99 to sign up for a month, so you’re still saving $10, compared to me). This hilarious, campy, science fiction-y, action-comedy-Bollywood film thrilled me. It’s easy to spot the themes and movies that inspired it, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it. —Lauren Tousignant