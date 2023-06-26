10 Delightful Nonalcoholic Drinks for Anyone Having a Sober Summer

The rumors are true. I’ve been at the club/bar/hot spot without an ounce of alcohol in my system and lived to tell the tale. In fact, I’ve not only lived, I’ve loved. I’m coming up to two years of not drinking alcohol and I have to say, not ever having a hangover tastes better than any spritzer could.



What’s lucky about my booze-free lifestyle is that it is coinciding with a booze-free renaissance in the drinks industry. Lo, we’re in the golden age of seltzers! The bevvie aisles in bodegas are stocked with flavored waters, probiotic sodas, and zero alcohol content beers. Even just in my two years of being the designated driver, the variety of fun drinks available to me has skyrocketed. No longer does a night out mean eight Diet Cokes (that’s a night in, am I right, ladies?) but bars and restaurants are giving me non-alcoholic options. And I’ve tried so, so many of them.

So if you’re looking to have a sober summer or just scale back on the amount of $18 watered down cocktails draining your bank account, here are my favorite non-alcoholic beverages to knock back.