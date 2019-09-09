It’s Monday, the weekly nightmare of every working person with a 9 to 5 gig and also Garfield. There’s little to smile about today. Hell, there’s little to feel good about the world in general. There is, however, this story: According to the BBC, a group of South Korean women over the age of 70 have found happiness in “cheerobics,” a combination of cheerleading and aerobics. They are absolutely adorable in a way only a grandmother can be, and the video of them strutting their stuff in matching pink uniforms and pom-poms is particularly motivating. You can’t not smile while watching this. I’ve tried. It’s impossible.



Don’t take my word for it, listen to Lee Jeong-suk, member of Team Nang Rang 18. She sincerely claims cheerobics cured her depression and I believe her:

I am definitely not crying!



Watch the full video here. I only wish they were able to license some of the K-Pop music these grannies dance to, but also maybe I don’t, that might be too much for my stupid idiot heart to handle. I love this.

