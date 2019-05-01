Image: Getty

There is very little in the gossip world that causes me to gasp audibly, but this one did: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unfollowed Kate Middleton and Prince William on their official Instagram accounts (Sussex Royal and Kensington Royal, respectively). This is actually more shocking to me than the news that Meghan and Harry were getting shipped off the continent!



The Unfollow is so brutal because it’s an uncharacteristically public-facing diss; one better suited for jilted American pop stars than the sacrosant members of The House of Windsor. What’s next? Will Harry stand in a Trafalgar Square and slowly burn all of their old family photos? What would Princess Diana think of this?

And! Harry and Meghan’s baby is due literally any second. Do they really want to bring their firstborn into a world so contaminated by toxic family drama? Things are testy enough as it is!

According to Page Six, Kate and William have not reciprocated The Unfollow. YET. Jeeves, my fainting couch, please.

[Page Six]

Justin Bieber has a critique of Eminem’s “The Ringer,” off his new album Kamikaze.

Advertisement

As The Fader points out, Eminem specifically says he’s not dissing anyone: “I can see why people like Lil Yachty, but not me though / Not even dissin’, it just ain’t for me.”

Seems to me the actual diss is coming from Bieber, saying that Eminem just doesn’t understand Lil Yachty because he’s so god damn old, and his ancient grizzled ears are probably too worn out and full of hair for him to even hear Lil Yachty in the first place.

Advertisement

[The Fader]