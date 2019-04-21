Image: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only recently settled in Frogmore Cottage, but now, various British outlets are reporting that they may have a much more dramatic move on the horizon.



According to the Sunday Times,

Prince Harry’s advisers are working on a “bespoke” role for the royal “rock stars”, probably in Africa, that will combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.

A source told the paper that “Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement that didn’t confirm the move, but didn’t deny it, either, writing that, “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.”

Harry’s already spent quite a bit of time on the continent. He’s the president of the African Parks Network nonprofit, and spent a year in Lesotho in 2004. In 2006, he set up a charity in Botswana, a country that he and Markle also visited in 2017.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Markle is about to give birth like literally any second; as a result, the Royal Family is reportedly determined to keep Harry as far away as possible from both the media and his brother, William, with whom he’s been feuding, Page Six reports.

That, of course, is easier said than done. Canada has been deemed too close the prying U.S. media, and Australia isn’t a good option either, since “the 24-hour media means that Australia is not as far away as it used to be,” a palace source told the Times. Africa, therefore, makes the most sense.

“In some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” said one friend of the brothers.

Advertisement

Shipping a family member off to another continent seems like a pretty over-the-top move, but what is royal drama if not completely bananas? Anyway, the move wouldn’t happen until 2020, so everyone’s got some time to change their minds repeatedly before then.