Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent might be flashing the finger at her disgraced ex-fiancé and baby daddy Randall Emmett, who was accused of extensive verbal and physical abuse, by hanging out with their former nemesis: 50 Cent, according to TMZ. Add “Lala has been taken to the candy shop” to news I did not see coming this week.
Sources told the gossip outlet that Kent had visited the set of the rapper’s upcoming horror film “multiple times” and published photos of the two hugging, though she isn’t involved with the project. The film Skill House is currently on location at TikTok content house “Sway House” in Los Angeles.
For those unfamiliar with the “I’m Sorry, Fofty” meme, long before it was revealed that Emmett pressured numerous women into signing nondisclosure agreements and allegedly promised $200,000 to one female accuser, Emmett, Kent, and 50 were all ensnared in a short-lived feud. 50 revealed that Emmett owed him the remaining balance on a $1 million loan, publicly threatening the H-list producer if he didn’t send the money promptly.
“Keep playing with me and get ya fucking head cracked in front of everybody,” 50 wrote to Emmett in a text message exchange. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherfucker.”
After Emmett still hadn’t returned the money, 50 then began attacking Kent for bragging that Emmett had bought her a Range Rover after they “banged” for the first time. “Ten seconds left in the fourth quarter hoe’s are Winning,” 50 commented on a clip of her claim. “Do you want A range rover? yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a dick. LOL smh.”
Emmett proceeded to issue multiple apologies, and claimed he was “not doing well” amidst the drama. “I’m sorry fofty,” Emmett allegedly wrote. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me.” The rapper went on to produce “I’m sorry FOFTY” t-shirts, reportedly selling 10,000 shirts in one day.
Though Emmett finally paid Fofty back, in hindsight, it seems 50 was onto something, considering Emmett allegedly owes various creditors more than $25 million. (He has denied these allegations.) And if this is Lala’s revenge play, I’m extremely proud of her. Nothing says payback like loving up on a frenemy. Hope daddy’s crying in the club.
