The Real Housewives of Potomac Are Back and Arguing About Pubic Hair and Cheating Husbands

Screenshot : People

Season 6 of t he Real Housewives of Potomac is upon us like a North Atlantic hurricane. The trailer, now showing at People, has it all: stripper poles, bad vacations, questionable sartorial decisions, and a whole bunch of cheating husbands.



Advertisement

T he Real Housewives of Potomac is genuinely the most engaging offering in Bravo’s The Real Housewives line-up; l ast season dragged out the fateful fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett, after which Bassett cried a whole lot, and Samuels exited the show with her overflowing “reciept binder” in tow. From the looks of it, Bassett’s life is still as dramatic as ever, although the chaos has moved away from winery brawls and back to her marriage—as it should be!

Screenshot : People

Ashley Darby’s husband, meanwhile, seems as evil as ever. In the trailer, she bursts into tears and admits marriage and motherhood are “harder than I thought.” It also seems like Wendy Osefo’s brief respite as the newcomer to the franchise has ended. A main point of contention this season appears to be cheating allegations involving her husband, over which she threatens her castmates: “What you’re not going to do is you’re not going to play with my husband’s name.” Robyn Dixon also hasn’t quite figured out her situation-ship with sometimes husband Juan, with Gizelle Bryant alluding to some nasty comments he supposedly said about her off-camera.

Screenshot : People

Speaking of Gizelle: Did she always have this hideous little Gucci Fiat? If it isn’t new, I must have blocked it out of my memory.



Screenshot : People

Advertisement

And let me not forget the Grande Dame of Potomac, Karen Huger, who is suspicious about a text from a mystery woman sent to her husband Ray, who is thankfully no longer under investigation by the IRS. I look forward to watching her shenanigans as the D.C. Metropolitan area’s premiere private investigator.

Screenshot : People

Advertisement

There might not be the explosive multi-person brawl this season involving broken wine glasses and court cases, but nobody wants that anyway, least of all these women, who’ve been through enough. I’m more than happy to watch them twirl around on party bus stripper poles and investigate their husband’s questionable DMs from the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry they painted to look like the logo on a fake Gucci belt.

