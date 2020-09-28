What Viewers Missed During Monique and Candiace's Epic Fight on Real Housewives of Potomac

Viewers are still reeling from Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. There was Ray’s confession that he’s uncertain about his love for Karen, Ashley requesting a post-nup after Michael’s latest indiscretion was revealed, and Gizelle’s dad getting caught on a hot mic dragging her ex-husband for allegedly having “six , seven baby mommas.” In any normal episode, that would be enough but this was also the episode Bravo finally aired the fight between castmates Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, an altercation that’s been teased for months.

Collectively, everyone’s jaw dropped at just how intense the fight became—possibly the worst physical altercation in housewives history. Lines continue to be drawn on Twitter, with fans declaring their loyalty to #teammonique or #teamcandiace. The confrontation happened so fast, it’s hard to grasp exactly what went down, but thankfully no one appeared seriously injured.

One person who walked away completely unscathed is former cast member Charrisse Jordan. Without even filming, Jordan managed to make this storyline about her and is probably sitting in a champagne room with her wig secured and all of her wine glasses intact.

In the video above, we slow down and deconstruct several points throughout the fight, giving viewers a better idea of how things unfolded. Details are based entirely on my expertise of watching H ousewives fights for nearly 14 years.