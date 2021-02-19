The Palace Doesn't Want This Smoke

Image : Chris Jackson ( Getty Images )

Big news out of the palace today! Word on the street, courtesy of the Queen, is that it is “not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service” when you are either Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. No matter, because the once-Sussexes strongly disagree with the eternally reigning matriarch of the Royal House of Windsor. I’m desperate for any characterization that is not “clap back,” if I’m being honest.



In a competing statement released Friday, the couple shared: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.” People further reports that the two will “remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”



Meanwhile, on Twitter, I am reminded of just who is still skulking around Buckingham Palace (though he no longer has his own office):



Omid Scobie, royal reporter and the author of the Meghan and Harry-friendly Finding Freedom, noted that Prince Andrew received his very own birthday shoutout, courtesy of the Palace’s formal Twitter account. Here’s just a brief list of his titles:

And here is the tweet in question:

Seems like scrubbing Andrew from the Twitter account would be a higher priority.