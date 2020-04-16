The Only Post-Housewives Career Path Is Selling Overpriced Hand Sanitizer, Obviously!

Image : Getty

Remember Heather Dubrow? The swear- word- averse plastic surgeon’s wife has spent the last few years after the Real Housewives of Orange County hosting a podcast, luxuriating in her $21 million home (complete with an entire wall of Veuve Clicquot), and shilling “luxury” hand sanitizers with her husband during a pandemic. She’s a driven businesswoman, clearly!



Page Six reports that the world’s least favorite reality television couple—and yes, I’m including Gretchen and Slade in that hierarchy—have come under scrutiny for the six-ounce ha nd sanitizers they’ve been selling through ShopHQ for $28.95, amid widespread reports about severe price-gouging amid the shutdown for hand sanitizers and other cleaning supplies . Dubrow, however, disagrees that her hand sanitizers are overpriced. She told Page Six:

“We’ve already donated thousands… to people working on the front line of this pandemic. And we’re giving a portion of the proceeds of our sanitizer to food banks — there are kids who are not getting anything to eat — and to health-care professionals.”

The exact amount? $35,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank. (So far!) Her husband, Botched star Terry Dubrow, also claimed the couple “scorched the earth” looking for “impossible to find ingredients” that are “three times the cost” they usually are, hence the steep price.

The product in question is their Consult Health “Persistent Antimicrobial” Sanitizer, the landing page for which was 404ed on ShopHQ’s website when I finally tracked it down. As I began looking into the product, tickled at the thought of what these “impossible to find” ingredients might be, the sanitizer had disappeared from ShopHQ’s website entirely. I emailed representatives for ShopHQ about details of the hand sanitizer itself, but they had n’t gotten back to me by publication time . Likewise, representatives for Second Harvest Food Bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jezebel has launched an investigation into this matter and will update this post accordingly. [Page Six]

Remember Cory Booker? Well, he’s sadly had to self-isolate without Rosario Dawson, since she’s been taking care of her parents—particularly her father, who is currently battling cancer, so I’d say she’s made the best possible decision ! (And besides, how many horny coffee jokes can one person stand before they snap?) [ET]

Kristen Chenoweth is handling self-isolation rather well, I’d say:

