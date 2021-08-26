I don’t know about you, but I, for one, am SO relieved to learn that Monica Lewinsky served as an executive producer on American Crime Story: Impeachment, the upcoming Ryan Murphy-produced dramatized retelling of her affair with former Pres. Bill Clinton. I plan on watching the shit out of this show, but I also don’t want to feel like I’m violating her privacy in doing so. Thank god I won’t have to now!
Anyway, sorry if this makes me Mrs. One Million Years Late, but I only just learned that fact thanks to this new feature in The Hollywood Reporter, which includes quotes from Lewinsky as well as actress Beanie Feldstein, who plays Monica.
Speaking to THR executive editor Lacey Rose, Feldstein says she was sensitive to the actual real-life woman she’s portraying onscreen. “All I care about is what Monica thinks,” Feldstein says. Later in the interview, Lewinsky reveals that she insisted on keeping a true-to-life scene in which Feldstein’s Monica flashes her silver thong at Clive Owen’s Bill in the script. It’s called cinéma vérité, sweaty!
- Hot take, but we are all one million years old. Case in point, Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attended the red carpet premiere for that gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, which came out 22(!!?) years ago. [Us Weekly]
- And in “Good for her!” news, JoJo Siwa’s going to be the first female contestant on Dancing With the Stars to compete with a female partner. [Hollywood Life]
- Ugh. Gross. According to witness testimony in the ongoing criminal trial of R. Kelly, the singer allegedly made his victims write “collateral” letters that would appear to undermine any claims of sexual abuse they might someday make against him. [BuzzFeed News]
- I’m sorry, but this “Cardi B look-alike” does not look like Cardi B. [New York Post]
- Sorry to use the words “rumored beau,” but Adele was spotted out and about with her rumored beau, NBA sports agent Rich Paul. [Page Six]
- Emily VanCamp had a baby! [Hollywood Life]
- The members of K-pop boy band BTS say that if it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting restrictions on live performances in South Korea, they probably wouldn’t have started releasing so many back-to-back singles in English over the past year and a half. At least the linguistic pivot paid off; recent tracks “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance” have all topped the Billboard Hot 100. [Billboard]
- Watch the trailer for Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez’s new show! [Deadline]
