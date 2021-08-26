I don’t know about you, but I, for one, am SO relieved to learn that Monica Lewinsky served as an executive producer on American Crime Story: Impeachment, the upcoming Ryan Murphy-produced dramatized retelling of her affair with former Pres. Bill Clinton. I plan on watching the shit out of this show, but I also don’t want to feel like I’m violating her privacy in doing so. Thank god I won’t have to now!

Anyway, sorry if this makes me Mrs. One Million Years Late, but I only just learned that fact thanks to this new feature in The Hollywood Reporter, which includes quotes from Lewinsky as well as actress Beanie Feldstein, who plays Monica.

Speaking to THR executive editor Lacey Rose, Feldstein says she was sensitive to the actual real-life woman she’s portraying onscreen. “All I care about is what Monica thinks,” Feldstein says. Later in the interview, Lewinsky reveals that she insisted on keeping a true-to-life scene in which Feldstein’s Monica flashes her silver thong at Clive Owen’s Bill in the script. It’s called cinéma vérité, sweaty!