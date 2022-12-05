Just last week, we were (or at least I was) wondering if we’d ever get to the bottom of whether Theo James employed some prosthetic heavy lifting in his nude scene during the first episode of The White Lotus this season, or if he’s really that hung. Well, hung as though he may still be, James confirmed on The Tonight Show that, in fact, he was wearing a dummy dick during the star-making bit.

“The truth of it was, you go into these scenes and you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, ‘Okay, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic. We’re going to use something,’” James told Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “And you say, ‘Okay, that sounds good.’”

Theo James Dishes on His Nude Scene in The White Lotus | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon confirmed that James just said what he had said, and James stated that indeed, it was a “pee pee prosthetic.” Actually, James referred to his “pee pee” repeatedly throughout this interview, which is jarring given the size of the thing (“nine inches flat and about four inches wide”), and just not sexy overall. I wish he hadn’t but he did. This is how he recounted the strategizing:

I said, ‘Honestly, I just want it not to be distracting. He needs to be Regular Joe, ‘cause the scene’s… you know, it’s not about the pee-pee — it’s about power play and sex. It’s about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means and all that kind of stuff.” And [makeup designer Rebecca Hickey] says, “I got you. I got you. Regular Joe.”

Regular Joe turned out to be more like JoeXXL. James said that what Hickey turned up with was “like, a hammer or something” and “like she stole it off a donkey in the field.” “The thing is ginormous,” he recalled. “And me and the director, Mike White, are sitting there going, ‘That’s… average, is it?’” Maybe not, but six episodes into the season, we’re still talking about a brief flash of dick from behind— Rebecca Hickey knew what she was doing, and she did the right thing.