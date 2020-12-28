Every year, Jezebel compiles a list of the most inspiring women, femmes, and nonbinary people who have shifted our perspectives over the last 12 months, motivating us to joy and mirth and in some cases activism and cooking.

But 2020, perhaps you’ve heard, was a bit different than other years, as we sought solace and connection wherever we could find it; rather than a single list of heroines we looked up to, these people deserve special recognition, and after years of unofficially, cheekily calling this list our “Sheroes”—which started as a joke in a time when everyday words were being genderized in the name of girlbossing, such as “She-E-O”—we finally decided to go with it (first thought best thought). And these people were definitely our heroes: they saved lives (nurses) and helped preserve representative democracy (Stacey Abrams); they reminded us that hope is still worth acting on (the preschool activists of Multnomah County) and reclaiming our narrative is a vital act of self-preservation (Jessica Simpson). And so this week, we roll out a series of profiles of the most inspiring people of 2020 (according to us), an homage to those who got us through.

This post will be updated throughout the week.

Illustration : Angelica Alzona/GMG

by Esther Wang

Illustration : Angelica Alzona/GMG

by Marie Solis