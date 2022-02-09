A bag boy in a supermarket

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been interested in men and seeing them naked (years before I understood that sex was a thing), but there is one moment that sticks out as a definitive awakening, probably when I was around 5 or 6 years old. While in the supermarket checkout line with my mother, I looked at the guy bagging our groceries and the bottom dropped out of my stomach. It was like spontaneous G force, an entire rollercoaster’s worth of thrills in a glance. I had no idea what it meant, I could only feel it. This guy who stopped me in my tracks and teased an entire realm of senses that it would take years for me to finally enter — I barely remember what he looked like, honestly. The best I can conjure is a mullet and acne. He could have been 15 or 30—I was so young that all who were older seemed equally old. I think he looked vaguely like George Michael to me (his hair may have been feathered), and I think that what I was actually recognizing was mutual queerness, though I had no idea what that meant or how it even applied to me at that point. It was just kind of some sixth-sense type shit, queer recognize queer. As with other guys that I just knew were like me before I could accept what that was, I found myself unable to look at the bag boy for more than a second or so before averting my eyes and then working myself up to steal another glance. He was like the sun. He woke me up. —Rich Juzwiak

