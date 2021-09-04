Favorability ratings are always so funny to me. Like, it reminds me of when I was 13 doing normal 13-year-old things in my bedroom in the summer before eighth grade, ranking everyone in my grade by attractiveness and popularity and never putting myself above halfway up the list. Gotta keep yourself humble! Especially at such an impressionable age when one is so prone to self-loathing…



Anyway, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “favorability” rating amongst the general U.K. public has fallen to an all-time record low, Page Six reports. I don’t know who keeps track of it or how they measure it, but apparently they do! And according to capital-T Them, Prince Harry is liked by 34 percent of the British population and disliked by 59 percent, while the former Suits star is liked by 26 percent and disliked by 65 percent.

Damn. That might hurt my feelings if I were them. Then again, yon Royals in exile are still insanely rich and powerful. They’re probably fine? Hm.