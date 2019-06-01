Screenshot: Youtube

The most shocking part of this news item is that the U.K. did not already have a version of The Masked Singer, as it is a place rife with reality TV shows so utterly bizarre that I once missed parts of a vacation because I couldn’t stop watching Sex Box in my hotel room.



But the Brits have thusly not been able to boast a stage full of warbling furries stripping away nightmarish beast heads to reveal Osmonds, Jacksons, and various celebrity offspring. That deprivation ends soon. ITV will get eight episodes of The Masked Singer next year.

Who will the contestants be? Let’s speculate wildly! I’ll go first: Meghan Markle’s dad.