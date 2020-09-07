The Markles Used Their Netflix Money to Pay Off Their Frogmore Debt

Image : Getty

New Californians Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially repaid British taxpayers the cost of renovating their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, which they promised they would do after they shed their royal obligations in January.



In a statement to People, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reports that Harry has “fully covered” the $3 million in renovation costs, which was originally paid by a U.K. fund called the Sovereign Grant, funded by taxpayers.

Originally, the couple was planning to pay their debt back over time, but after signing a major multiyear Netflix deal thought to be around $150 million, they apparently decided to do it all back in one go.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex,” the statement read. “This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the Duke and his family.”

Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore in April of 2019, not long before the birth of their son, Archie. Originally bought by Queen Charlotte in 1790, the Markles’ renovations transformed the space into a “luxury family home” that included “10 bedrooms & a new nursery plus space for a gym & yoga studio.”

But not even an in-home yoga studio was enough to keep them on the same continent as Harry’s family. Last month, they moved to Montecito, an unincorporated community in Santa Barbara, and last week, they signed their deal with Netflix. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”



Now that they’ve paid off their Frogmore debt, how will they spend their remaining Netflix money? In-N-Out, probably.