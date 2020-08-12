Meghan and Harry Are Beach People Now

Image : Getty

Santa Barbara is a lovely coastal town filled with wealthy people in ostentatious designer clothes, wealthy people camouflaged in surf wear, and lots and lots of tourists. Its laid back vibe belies the astronomical cost of living there, and yet, it’s still hilarious to picture Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cruising State Street together in flip flops and his- and- hers Billabong sweatshirts.



Indeed, after a short stint in Los Angeles, the ex-royals have decided to make Santa Barbara home, at least for now. According to People:



“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a rep for the couple tells People. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

They already have plenty of friends in the neighborhood, what with Oprah right there in Montecito, along with Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres. I have an incredible vision of them all out there on surfboards, and some crusty local almost beheading Harry for dropping in on his wave. If this happens, please send video. [People]

