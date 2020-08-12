A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Meghan and Harry Are Beach People Now

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
prince harry
prince harrymeghan marklemiley cyrus
Illustration for article titled Meghan and Harry Are Beach People Now
Image: Getty

Santa Barbara is a lovely coastal town filled with wealthy people in ostentatious designer clothes, wealthy people camouflaged in surf wear, and lots and lots of tourists. Its laid back vibe belies the astronomical cost of living there, and yet, it’s still hilarious to picture Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cruising State Street together in flip flops and his-and-hers Billabong sweatshirts.

Indeed, after a short stint in Los Angeles, the ex-royals have decided to make Santa Barbara home, at least for now. According to People:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a rep for the couple tells People. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

They already have plenty of friends in the neighborhood, what with Oprah right there in Montecito, along with Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres. I have an incredible vision of them all out there on surfboards, and some crusty local almost beheading Harry for dropping in on his wave. If this happens, please send video. [People]

Who’s P is W, in this case? Is it supposed to be ours, looking at her? Is it hers? More information, please.

  • Luke Bryan has an opinion on the “Lady A” kerfuffle. [Us Weekly]
  • Al Roker is hanging in there after shoulder surgery. [Page Six]
  • Justin Hartley’s friends are glad he and Chrishell Stause are no more. [Us Weekly]
  • Leah Remini thinks Tom Cruise is biding his time until Suri is old enough to be lured into Scientology. Not a bad theory, tbh. [New York Post]
Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

thehighwomaninthecastle
The High Woman In The Castle

Leah has a point, and I wouldn't be surprised if Tom thinks he can easily persuade his kid (who he hasn't seen in how many years?) to ditch the only parent she's ever bonded with and join Daddy's cult. 