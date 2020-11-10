The Kardashians Just Never Seem To Learn

Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

It was only two weeks ago when I was last blogging about the privileged cluelessness of the Kardashians Klan after Kim Kardashian came under fire for posting on social media about her extravagant 40th birthday celebration with her “closest inner circle” on a private island. Unsurprisingly, people thought it was pretty tone-deaf for a wealthy socialite to post about how grateful she was to get away and be able to “pretend things were normal” in the midst of a global pandemic which has killed over 200,000 people just in the United States. Less than a week after that, Kendall Jenner drew criticism for hosting a birthday party full of famous people, many of whom were not wearing masks. The most cringe-worthy image from the event was one of Kendall blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, which was being held by a masked member of the waitstaff.

Advertisement

The family is once again receiving criticism after Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan on Twitter Monday evening confirming that the Kardashian/Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party was still scheduled to happen—with the qualification that it will have to be “way smaller,” of course.

Advertisement

And again, I must ask: do the Kardashians WANT us to hate them? I am personally not delusional enough to believe that the rich and famous are following the same health and safety protocols as the rest of us (after all, they can afford better healthcare), but that doesn’t mean I want to read about how their holiday celebrations will be largely unchanged by the pandemic—especially at the same moment when rising covid-19 rates across the country are leading many people to make the difficult decision not to visit family at all during this holiday season.

Something that the Kardashians have seemingly not considered the possibility of having a party and just.... not posting about it on social media. That way, the details of their ludicrously extravagant celebrations would just be left to the imagination of their fans, instead of drawing the ire of everyone spending too much time on Twitter these days. (To be fair, Kendall did try to have a “no social media” policy at her party, it’s just that none of her attendees actually stuck to that rule.)

Another da y of the pandemic , another crack in the facade of celebrity. [Us Weekly]

Rupert Grint joined Instagram on Tuesday with a selfie featuring the back of his 6-month-old baby girl’s head. Grint’s girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, reportedly gave birth to their daughter, named Wednesday Grint, back in May. [Page Six]



Advertisement

Despite only filming only one scene before domestic violence allegations led to him being pushed out of the role, Johnny Depp will still be making more than $10 million for the third Fantastic Beasts film. [ Page Six