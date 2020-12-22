The Girl Who Would Have Killed to Watch Her Boyfriend Race a Jet Ski Is Getting a Reduced Sentence

Image : SABAH ARAR ( Getty Images )

An American teenager who flew to the Cayman Islands from Georgia in order to shit all over the nation’s quarantine laws so that she could watch her boyfriend compete in a “jet ski competition” is getting a reduced sentence, possibly because her parents complained to the managers of America.



Skylar Mack is, of all things, a premed at Mercer University in Georgia who traveled to the Caymans in order to watch her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, compete in a jet ski race. Just two days after her arrival, Mack removed the geo-tracking device local government is asking visitors to wear during their mandatory 14-day quarantine. Courts first issued Mack and Ramgeet, who was convicted of aiding and abetting, with a $2,600 fine and 40 days of community service, but the sentence was bumped to four months in prison after the Crown appealed. However, the sentence has now been bumped back down to two months after Mack and her family took the story public and reportedly wrote a letter to the Trump administration begging for help:

“She knows she made a mistake. She owns up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now,” Skylar’s grandmother Jeanne Mack said in an interview with the TODAY show. “She cries. She wants to come home.”



And just like that, she will be back home and flouting CDC recommendations on her home soil before this pandemic is even over.