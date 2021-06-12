The Evil Dorks at the G7 Summit Don't Seem Too Bummed About Trump Not Being There

Photo : Leon Neal ( Getty Images )

While as many as 500 protesters gather outside the G7 Summit to call attention to Israel’s violent occupation of Palestine, the urgent threat of climate change, and other pressing issues, BBC News reports, Biden and the rest of those evil dorks at Cornwall seem to be all smiles inside whatever fluorescent-lit conference room in which they’re all, uh, summiting .



Advertisement

It looks like we can attribute s ome of those smiles t o the absence of former U.S. president Donald Trump, based on various G7 leaders’ comments to the press:

“I t’s great to have the U.S. president part of the club and very willing to cooperate,” French president Emmanuel Macron said of Joe Biden. [ ABC News

“Being able to meet Joe Biden is obviously important because he stands for the commitment to multilateralism, which we were missing in recent years, ” said German c hancellor Angela Merkel . [ Politico

British p rime m inister Boris Johnson, who in many ways is like Trump if he were British and didn’t pretend he was a man of the people, also said he was “absolutely thrilled” to meet Biden, whom he called “a breath of fresh air.” [ Politico

What do you think Trump’s up to now? Shound off in the cr omments below .