The end of Game of Thrones has elicited all sorts of strange emotions—particularly, I assume, from parents who named their daughters “Daenerys”—but it appears few folks are taking it harder than Kit Harington, who reportedly checked himself into rehab ahead of the show’s finale earlier this month.

According to Page Six, Harington “secretly checked into luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use” about a month ago, citing serious stress reportedly sustained from the end of the eight-season series.

A friend told the tabloid:

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. “His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

If Game of Thrones has been an emotional journey for fans—with little payoff, to be honest—one can only imagine what the experience has been like for the cast, many of whom were unknowns (and/or children) when the show premiered in 2011. So it’s understandable, then, that Harington’s struggling with this particular milestone, and it sounds (emphasis mine) like rehab is doing him good:

One resident who has repeatedly seen the actor in recent weeks on his trips out of the facility told us, “Kit looks really good and appears to be very focused on his health and wellness. “I have personally seen him out in the community many times. I think it’s wonderful that he is taking time to take care of himself – more people should.”

Of course, most people can’t check themselves into a $120,000/month rehab center, but you know what? If you can, fucking do it. (If you can’t, there are other resources available!)

Good luck to Kit.

Tasha Smith is dating Michael K. Williams! They are in love, and very cute.

I love love!!!!

Lamar Odom, who in 2015 nearly died of an overdose in a Dennis Hof-owned Nevada brothel, told The View on Tuesday that Hof...purposefully tried to kill him? With cocaine? I mean, OK, I guess.

“Dennis Hof, I don’t know what he had against me but I didn’t do drugs that night,” Odom said. “I don’t know what he had against me ... he tried to kill me.”

Odom says his attorney’s dug up evidence to support his claim (Hof died in 2018), so perhaps we’ll hear more about this in court, or on a Ryan Murphy show.

