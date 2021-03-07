The Big Interview Is Here: An Open Thread

Photo : Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese ( Getty Images )

The interview that has the Palace shook beyond belief has finally arrived: Meghan and Harry in what’s said to be a “shocking” conversation with their similarly mononymous neighbor Oprah. As Kelly Faircloth laid out in a must-read piece this week, “right now the whole institution is reverting to centuries-old patterns, and the entire world is watching Tudor-level court intrigue unfold in real-time, on a global stage, at the speed of Twitter.” Will Meghan voice the ongoing concerns that maybe, just maybe, the whole institution of monarchy is incredibly racist and sexist? Let’s see. The special airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS; chat about it here.

