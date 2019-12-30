The Best Selectively Capitalized Daily Mail Headlines of 2019

Year in Review 2019Year in Review 2019Remembering the year that you, me, and everyone we know was canceled. Rest in peace
Like we always do this time of year, I’ve collected my favorite examples of the salacious, ridiculous, often arbitrary use of words in ALL CAPS in Daily Mail headlines from the past year. This time, it’s an end-of-year countdown, because who doesn’t love an end-of-year countdown? Not enough of ‘em, I say!
We begin with a perfect example of a headline that highlights one of the least ridiculous words in a completely ridiculous group of them:
20.
REPLACED.
19.
BABIES.
18.
AVOCADO.
17.
FOURTEEN LIONS.
16.
NOODLES.
15.
CHEWING GUM.
14.
SPERM.
13.
GOOGLE.
12.
PUMPKIN SPICE.
11.
SINGING CHICKEN.
10.
TAPEWORM.
9.
SEPSIS.
8.
VABBING.
7.
FAKE ORGASM.
6.
BUTT.
5.
EYEBROWS.
4.
FEATHERS.
3.
KETO CROTCH.
2.
THREESOME.
1.
SUCKLES.
Great year, everyone. Let’s make 2020 as EXHILARATING.