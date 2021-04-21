The Battle of 'Who Called It Off First' Begins Between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Image : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

It was only a matter of time before the narrative surrounding J.Lo and A-Rod’s break- up went from mutually parting ways to one person leaving the other. In what I can only assume will be a drawn-out battle for break-up supremacy, J. Lo’s team has struck first, with “sources” telling People magazine that Lopez was the one who initiated the official split. A “friend” of Lopez told the magazine, “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved.” Is “ unresolved issues” code for “ J. Lo was tired of the endless attempts by A- Rod to buy a sports team” ? You’ll never be Derek Jeter, man, just live your life.

The same friend also claimed that J. Lo was “miserable” with A- Rod, and that she could no longer trust him— which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone considering that Alex Rodriguez convincingly lied for years to the entire American public about his steroid use and almost got away with it.



A different “friend” blames the break up on the coronavirus, which forced the couple to spend more time together because there was nowhere else to go. This excuse feels the most believable, as every couple on earth struggled with wanting to fling their partner out of a window at one point or another during the early months of the pandemic. But the final nail in the coffin, according to these “friends” who are putting JLo’s business out there for the world to see, was the rumor that Rodriguez had been unfaithful. “Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.” The only thing Jennifer Lopez accepts in the air is a light misting of Glow by JLo. [People]

The NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders (formerly the Oakland Raiders) failed to read the room yesterday after the verdict came down in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on all counts. Their official Twitter account posted a tweet that read, “I can breathe,” and displayed the Raiders logo along with the date, a reference to George Floyd’s pleas during his arrest when Chauvin was kneeling on his neck. Lebron James, who has been incredibly vocal throughout the trial, took great issue with the tweet, as did most people who saw it and found it disrespectful or in poor taste.

However, despite the backlash, the tweet still remains visible and according to the Bleacher Report, the team’s owner, Mark Davis, has no intention of pulling it. “Today was a day where I can breathe,” Davis, a white millionaire, told reporters. “We can all breathe again because justice was served. But we have a lot of work to do still on social justice and police brutality”

To borrow a line from LeBron James, this ain’t it at all.