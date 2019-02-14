Image: Getty

Okay, people for real need to leave poor Colton alone.



This season of The Bachelor is all about guessing which blonde woman is going to punch Colton Underwood’s v-card. That premise has led to a lot of cringeworthy attempts at seduction, from a blindfolded paddling to decidedly unsexy eating. Colton is a pretty good sport, usually kind of uncomfortably laughing along. But in an Instagram story, he says that fans are now being gross and weird:

“I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face. I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

Yeah that’s not okay.

[People]

For the record, I love fillers and would pump them into my body until my face squished like a waterbed if I could afford it. That being said, Courtney Cox’s candor about why she had hers dissolved is refreshingly honest:

“I would say it’s a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood,” Cox said. “You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing.”

Advertisement

Working in an industry where turning 26 could be a career ender must be unbelievably and uniquely stressful. Fillers or not, all I want is for Monica to be happy forever.

[People]