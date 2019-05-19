Image: Getty

Billie Eilish is pretty much as livid about the Great American Dismantling of reproductive rights as you and I are, telling Variety at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards:



“Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone,” she told Variety. “I have no words for the bitches in the fucking White House.” But then she thought of some: “It’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears fucking steam out of my head. Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want. There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do shit. … It just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. Men should not make women’s choices — that’s all I have to say.”

Eilish is one of several celebrities publicly enraged by newly passed laws choking off abortion access in Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Utah. Rihanna also posted an Instagram photo expressing her disgust at Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, and Travis Scott announced at Hangout Fest in Alabama this weekend that he’d be donating all the money made from his merch table to Planned Parenthood.

Remember, if your ears are also fucking steaming, here are some good organizations where you can donate.