Image: Associated Press

Abortions can be expensive, and especially in places where people must travel hundreds of miles in order to obtain one, the cost—of the abortion itself, of travel, of taking time off from work—can make getting an abortion incredibly difficult and burdensome.

Donating to abortion funds or groups that provide direct services is one small way that we can support the fight to protect abortion rights in states that have recently passed draconian abortion bans, from Alabama to Ohio. Special thanks to Steph Herold, who compiled a Twitter thread listing organizations people can support in each state and whose suggestions we have included below.

Advertisement

National:

Alabama:

Georgia:

Mississippi:

Kentucky:

Ohio:

To see more groups that could use your dollars, scroll through Herold’s extremely helpful Twitter thread: