A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Thanks for the Nightmares, Norwegian Public Broadcasting

Emily Alford
Filed to:Norwegian Birds
Norwegian BirdsbirdsSquirrelsnorwaypublic television
Save
Illustration for article titled Thanks for the Nightmares, Norwegian Public Broadcasting
Screenshot: NRK

Late afternoon shadows fall across the sickly green, Formica paneled wall of a well-kept but decrepit diner, darkening neatly stacked ceramic bowls and unfilled order tickets. The dim obscures a message board listing the daily specials, but a slice of pie might be nice, one reasons, resting upon a vinyl topped stool and looking for a smiling yet tired-looking waitress to ask for coffee with just a little cream and no sugar. However, the server is nowhere to be found, nor are the other patrons. Suddenly, a six-foot house finch appears and begins disemboweling a sunflower seed’s meaty innards, leaving ripped shards of jagged shell scattered across the linoleum floor, like so many discarded bones picked clean.

Advertisement

Thanks a lot, Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, as if we weren’t collectively having enough nightmares.

Advertisement

In a move my editor Alexis Sobel Fitts deems “away from hygge and into traumatizing dioramas,” Norweigan public access television has decided it would be fun to create a miniature diner, fill it with birdseed, and live stream the animals gnashing and pecking while creating the optical illusion that the tiny genetic descendants of dragon-adjacent creatures are their original prehistoric size.

My recurring nightmare of being forced to beat a rooster to death with a stick has already been documented on this site, and thus will not be reintroduced. But let me state plainly and for the record: These Norweigan birds are bad, and I don’t like them. But if birds don’t blow your hair back, NRK also includes plenty of bushy-browed, clearly unhinged squirrels that look a bit like Jack Nicholson in The Shining, as they cravenly and literally chew the scenery. Sometimes the ravenous beasts fight. Perhaps to the death; I can’t be sure because I covered my eyes.

While I do appreciate the budget Hitchchok ingenuity of publicly-funded Norweigian broadcasting, I simply cannot condone the depravity, nor can I pretend anything other than resentment at the provision of this fresh nightmare.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Let's Bring Back Pieing Politicians

Trump Ends Press Conference After Mean Women Journalists Press Him to Answer a Question

Lawyer for Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery's Killing Sputters All Over Chris Cuomo Interview

RIP Aimee Stephens, Who Fought for Trans People All the Way to the Supreme Court