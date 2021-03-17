Thank You, Wendy Williams, For Your Flatulence

Photo : Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer ( Getty Images )

This is the second time that I have come to you, the good readers of Jezebel dot com, to blog about Wendy Williams farting. Only this time, it’s not JUST about her farting—it’s about her simultaneously burping and farting. It happened on Tuesday during The Wendy Williams show while Williams was discussing the potential of Kim Kardashian having “five new boyfriends” amidst her divorce from Kanye West. I could say more, but this is the kind of thing you simply have to witness for yourself.



At the time of Wendy Williams FartGate: 2020 edition, the talk show host insisted that she had never farted on her show, and went on to claim that actually, she barely farts at all. “I barely fart. You know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk.”

I’m no doctor, but I think if people could choose how their gas was released, no one would ever let a smelly fart rip on a crowded subway train. But at least now we do have confirmation that Wendy Williams definitely does burp, a question that I know has been plaguing all of your minds since January of last year.

She continued, suspiciously over-explaining the reason for her leaning forward around the time that the alleged fart occurred.

“I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!”

I genuinely cannot wait to read what explanation Williams has for this fart burp one-two punch—I’m sure it will be both delightful and completely absurd, which is basically her specialty.