Many of us welcome the arrival of spooky season. We can’t wait to show off creative costumes, or retell spooky stories. But for some, the season of witches and warlocks is soul-crushingly frightening—and only the strongest, most God-fearing might make it out alive.

That’s at least according to Jamie Gooch, a central Texas mom. In a recent interview (which has since gone viral) with local TV station KWTX, she warned her fellow mothers about this season’s biggest threat: Hocus Pocus 2—yes, the movie—which came out on Sept. 30 on Disney+. And while many streaming the sequel are doing so for nostalgia’s sake, Gooch believes that something much darker and more dangerous can come from pressing play.

“A worse case scenario is that you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” a somber Gooch said. OK sure, I mean, generally, “don’t unleash hell on your kids” seems like a good parenting tip.

She went on, and began to tear up: “It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness.” Gooch’s family hasn’t “participated in Halloween” for the past five years: “It’s just now how we live our lives.” Those poor, poor kids.

For Gooch, there’s no such thing as “just a movie:” “I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself the things I watched with my eyes, or heard over a TV screen, they become manifested in real life,” she said. “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.” Is it just me, or is Gooch more witchy than she gives herself credit for?

Gooch had originally written her warning on Facebook a few days before the release of Hocus Pocus 2: “As mothers and wives WE are the gatekeepers of our homes,” she said in the post, which also went viral—and prompted her appearance on local television. “So before you hit play on the night of the premier of this movie please ask yourself if not only your mind but your children’s minds are strong enough to ward off the hypnotization of the coming evil of this world.”

Honestly, if a Disney movie—a sequel, at that—can manipulate us into becoming channels for evil demons, I’m more impressed than anything else. Either way, I thank Gooch for looking out. I will say, however, that given how viral her warnings have gone, I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out that this was a little bit of grassroots promo activity—it’s way better PR than anything Disney put out.