Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been charged with domestic battery, after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while he was holding their one-year-old child.

According to E! News, the 29-year-old was taken into custody in Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Per a statement from the the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department:

Just after 3:00 am on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.

The victim’s name has not been released. Portwood, who was featured on MTV’s first season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and has appeared in Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG, has been arrested a number of times, including for domestic violence in 2010, after she assaulted then-fiancé Gary Shirley while filming Teen Mom. She served 17 months in jail on that charge.

Portwood has also spoken openly about her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, borderline personality and bipolar disorder, and self-harm.

A hearing on today’s charges has been set for next week.