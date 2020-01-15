Teen Has Fun, Christian School Responds Predictably

Image : AP

If there’s one thing that gives evangelical Christians the vapors, it’s the idea that at any given moment, somewhere in the world, a gay person might be eating cake. They don’t want to inadvertently give gay people cakes to eat on their wedding days and they certainly do not want school children who might be gay eating gay cakes on their birthdays. Which is why Kentucky’s Whitefield Academy, a Christian private school, promptly expelled a 15-year-old girl after her mother posted a photo to Facebook of the student eating a rainbow cake in a rainbow sweatshirt at her birthday party.



The student’s mother, Kimberly Alford (no relation to me that I am aware of), says that she received the following letter not long after posting the picture:

“The WA Administration has been made aware of a recent picture, posted on social media, which demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs,” said the letter, signed Jan. 6 by Head of School Bruce Jacobson. “We made it clear that any further promotion, celebration, or any other actions and attitudes that are counter to Whitefield’s philosophy would not be tolerated. As a result, we regret to inform you that Kayla is being dismissed from the school immediately.”

When news outlets began reporting the story, Whitefield countered that the student had a history of behavioral problems, including cutting class and being in possession of an e-cigarette, pretty standard teenager stuff. However, the school’s handbook states that “sexual immorality, homosexual orientation, or the inability to support Biblical standards of right and wrong” within student’s homes is also not “in harmony” with the school’s values. So I absolutely hope that the school is punishing all students whose parents are currently having or have had extra-marital affairs in accordance with its handbook.

Alford also says that a school counselor gave her daughter a book called Gay Girl, Good God, written by a person who says that God cured her of homosexuality. The counselor had been meeting weekly with her daughter to discuss the contents of the book in the period prior to her expulsion.

Alford says her daughter started classes at a public high school last Friday. Hopefully, being free of Whitefield turns out to be the best gift of all.