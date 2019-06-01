Image: Getty

Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month by posting a picture of a letter she wrote to one of her senators urging him to support the Equality Act, a bill aiming to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination, and politely mentioning that Donald Trump is full of shit.



Her Instagram post read, in part, “While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is treated equally.”

She attached a letter she wrote to Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander urging him to vote in support of the Equality Act, which has already passed the House. She also used the letter as an opportunity to point out Donald Trump’s discrimination-championing doublespeak:



“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration, ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights. No. One cannot take the position that one supports a community while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights. That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, nonbinary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

Swift reminded her senator that discrimination is bad for the economy, naming companies like Amazon, IKEA, and Warby Parker that have signed letters to Tennesse lawmakers opposing “Slate of Hate” laws that allow workplace, business, school, and adoption discrimination against LGBTQ people. In the past, Swift has donated over $100,000 to non-profits working against the Slate of Hate. Swift’s bio includes a link to a petition calling for Senate support of the Equality Act.