Tabitha Brown Came for Wendy Williams's Neck With the Full Power of Prayer

Tell your boyfriend, if he says he’s got beef, that I’m a vegetarian and I ain’t fuckin’ scared of him. That is the song playing over today’s incredibly wild and special edition of Unwrapping the (Vegan) Beef featuring Tabitha Brown, actress, author, and Instagram’s favorite vegan cook, and talk show host Wendy Williams. This beef started when Wendy Williams made shady comments where no shade need be cast: During a segment on her Thursday show, Williams started off a discussion about one of Brown’s recent Instagram posts with, “I don’t know her,” and asked her audience to clap if they did. Brown has over 3 million followers so, naturally, the audience was familiar.

In her post, Brown (who is married to an incredibly handsome man) announced to her followers last week that he would be retiring from the LAPD after 15 years of service. Brown framed this discussion as “I’m retiring my husband,” to make it clear that the retirement was more than just a career change, but her offer to provide for her husband while he focused on his non-profit organization and work as a basketball coach. By Brown’s account, this was a happy and momentous day that had been a long time coming for the Brown family. Her fans were congratulatory and everyone kept it moving.

Wendy Williams had another idea! Instead of simply ignoring this announcement—which would have been fine, since Wendy claimed not to know anything about Tabitha—Williams decided to do a little projecting. “Nope. I’ve been married to one of those where I make the money and so and so and, you know, go live your dream,” she said. “You see how that turned out.” Williams was referring to her previous marriage which resulted in divorce on the grounds of infidelity and rumors of abuse. Williams went on to predict that Chance and Tabitha wouldn’t last and he would eventually grow to resent her and leave, once all of their imaginary investments fell through. Williams, who sounded near tears for the whole segment, leaned toward her increasingly silent audience and said, “Clap if you understand what I’m saying.”

If Williams knew anything about Brown, she would know that Brown’s three favorite things are God, her husband, and minding her own damn business. So when Brown was alerted by friends that William had come for her husband and her business, well, the vegan cooking star wasn’t concerned about drawing a little blood.

In a five-minute video that was all smiles, Brown absolutely annihilated Williams with her weapon of choice: prayer. “People sent me a little clip and I thought, ‘oh my God,’ the pain this woman must be in to feel this way. I’m so sorry.” “He took a job 15 years ago to help support my dream, and I know you may not know what that looks like in a genuine place,” Brown added.

In true church lady fashion, Brown closed the video out with a few prayers for Ms. Williams including, “I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well.” Please turn your Bibles to the book of Joshua, who first wrote about and prophesied the coming of this beef: “Pursue after your enemies, and smite the hindmost of them; suffer them not to enter into their cities: for the Lord your God hath delivered them into your hand.”