Amid persistent rumors of cheating and abuse, Wendy Williams has filed to divorce her husband of almost 22 years, Kevin Hunter, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The Post reports that Williams’s attorney confirmed the filing.

Williams previously refuted the buzz that she and Hunter were headed for Splitsville. On the March 4 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, her first day back on her morning talk show after being absent for over two months for what she said was a result of health and addiction issues, Williams declared: “I am still very much in love with my husband, and anybody who’s been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows, marriages are not easy.” Gesturing to her wedding ring, she added, “Don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone.”

The Post reported anonymously sourced speculation that Hunter’s alleged abuse factored into Williams’s apparent relapse:

“Infidelity wasn’t the only rumor to swirl about Williams and Hunter’s marriage. Sources previously told The Post that Hunter’s allegedly abusive behavior ultimately led to the unraveling that prompted Williams to relapse. ‘She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,’ an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting. ‘You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,’ said the intern.”

Here’s another occasion for Williams to be her own ‘Hot Topic.’ She will almost certainly address this news on Friday’s episode of her show, and it will almost certainly be more amazing television. The Wendy Williams Show, more than ever, is can’t-miss TV.