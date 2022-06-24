Now that the Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade

and let states ban abortion, we must say it again: Fuck you, Susan Collins.

The Maine senator claims she’s a pro-choice Republican, but she was a deciding vote to confirm both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, despite glaring red flags that Kavanaugh in particular would vote to overturn Roe. And now she’s acting like the victim for believing the lies that these Federalist Society psychopaths told her.

Collins released the following statement Friday:

This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon. Throwing out a precedent overnight that the country has relied upon for half a century is not conservative. It is a sudden and radical jolt to the country that will lead to political chaos, anger, and a further loss of confidence in our government.

Rolling Stone reported earlier this month that Trump officials knew they could get Collins to vote yes on Kavanaugh if he spoke in generalities in their meetings: “The thinking from Trump…and everybody else who worked to make this happen was that, as long as his nominees didn’t say anything stupid [on abortion] and let the Susan Collins-es of the world think what they needed to think and hear what they needed to hear, then it would get done.”

So please, fuck off, right this instant.

After you’ve yelled a nice hearty FUCK OFF, you can do something tangible by donating to abortion funds, clinics, and other groups helping people avoid medical and legal risks. (And, yes, you should vote in November.)

This has been Fuck You Again.