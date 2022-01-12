Next week is the annual anti-abortion clown convention known as the March for Life, a series of events held to mark the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision and, sometimes, to contemplate baby Hitler.

Advertisement

The organization’s political arm, March for Life Action, is hosting a $500-a-plate breakfast before Friday’s rally and march in Washington, DC. A vaccination mandate will take effect in the nation’s capitol just days prior.

In a promotional email provided to Jezebel, March for Life Action touts that more than two dozen Republican lawmakers will attend the breakfast, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is anti-abortion and anti-vaccine. The organization’s own event page says:

﻿Please note that this event is subject to the Washington, DC vaccination mandate. Those 12 year and older must provide proof of identification and either proof of receiving one COVID shot by January 15; or a medical or religious exemption together with proof of a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours. Masks are required when not eating and drinking.

Greene is vocal about being unvaccinated and has not stated that she has a medical or religious exemption—she’s also also racked up more than $60,000 in fines as of November for not wearing a mask on the House floor. Earlier this month, Twitter permanently banned Greene’s personal account for repeatedly sharing covid-19 misinformation.

Given all that, March for Life Action has every reason to believe that Greene will violate the city’s covid mandates regarding vaccination and masks. March for Life Action did not respond to Jezebel’s request for comment by publication time.

Today, advocacy group Reproaction sent a letter to both the president of the event venue, Capitol Hill Club, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to alert them that Greene’s planned attendance violates local covid guidance unless she shows proof of vaccination.

In years past, the March for Life rally and march has drawn crowds estimated to be as high as 100,000 people. Washington, DC, is currently experiencing a devastating surge thanks to the Omicron variant with NBC News reporting yesterday that covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled there in the past two weeks. March for Life organizers have cancelled an indoor expo, but all other events are still scheduled to take place.